Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nord/LB

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

