Credit Suisse Group Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $75.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.