Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $65.29

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.