DA Davidson Raises Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $26.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBH. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $22,636,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $34,738,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.