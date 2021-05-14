JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

FROG traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $20,106,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

