Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Eargo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.66. 12,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,764. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Eargo in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.