Barrington Research Boosts The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $21.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.80 million, a P/E ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,456,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.