Harvest Management LLC Makes New $863,000 Investment in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Aegion accounts for about 0.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harvest Management LLC owned 0.10% of Aegion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aegion by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Aegion by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEGN remained flat at $$30.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $922.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.27. Aegion Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEGN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

