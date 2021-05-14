VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,378 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 156,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $37.51. 553,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,531,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

