Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 3,501 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

MDLZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 149,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,611. The stock has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $62.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.