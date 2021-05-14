Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

