Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE CPNG opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95. Coupang has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00.

In related news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

