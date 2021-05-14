STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Releases Earnings Results

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

