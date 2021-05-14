The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $353.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

STKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

