CIBC Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on POW. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.
TSE POW traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 421,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,807. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.00 and a twelve month high of C$37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.11.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
