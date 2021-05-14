CIBC Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on POW. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

TSE POW traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 421,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,807. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.00 and a twelve month high of C$37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.11.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

