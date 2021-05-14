Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of CLLS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,415. The firm has a market cap of $705.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 833.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.