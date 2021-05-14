BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at CIBC

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBTV. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of BBTV in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BBTV from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BBTV stock traded down C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$7.78. 46,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,778. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$7.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.66.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

