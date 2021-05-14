Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$59.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC to C$59.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CSFB upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.63.

TSE GOOS traded up C$0.87 on Friday, hitting C$46.86. 246,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,067. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$26.05 and a 12 month high of C$62.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.68.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

