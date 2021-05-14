Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Down 7.2%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.41. 17,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,168,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

