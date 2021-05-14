Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Up 42.1% Over Last 7 Days

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 42.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00093140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00020086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.48 or 0.01200623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00067656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00114448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00064014 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

