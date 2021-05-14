DAOBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,683.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, DAOBet has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $904,797.86 and approximately $11,683.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,179.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.90 or 0.02635605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.76 or 0.00675575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00070037 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001872 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

