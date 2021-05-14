Curve DAO Token Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $571.39 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00007239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00093140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00020086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $614.48 or 0.01200623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00067656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00114448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00064014 BTC.

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,497,831,291 coins and its circulating supply is 353,600,054 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

