Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $28,997,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,919. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

