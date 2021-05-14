Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 27,378 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $72,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 143.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

