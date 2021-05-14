Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $11.65 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

