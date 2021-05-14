Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 108,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $246.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.17 and a 12-month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

