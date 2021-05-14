Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 250 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $180.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $213.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of -90.40 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

