The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Macerich updated its FY21 guidance to $1.77-1.97 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.770-1.970 EPS.

Shares of MAC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. 24,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,673. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

