Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.900-6.300 EPS.

ETN opened at $146.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.98. Eaton has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

