Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $592.92 million, a P/E ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 674,354 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

