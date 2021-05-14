Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%.

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 305,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.79 million, a P/E ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

