Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%.
NASDAQ BLBD traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 305,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.79 million, a P/E ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.
BLBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.
