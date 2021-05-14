Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after buying an additional 271,070 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 182,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,206,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter worth about $483,000.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

