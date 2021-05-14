Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,786,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. Vericel has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,372 shares of company stock worth $5,955,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

