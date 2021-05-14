Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.72 to $15.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.40.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.22. 328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,235. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $223.79. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

