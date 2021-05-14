Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.80. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.90. 97 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

