Analysts Set Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) PT at €14.52

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.52 ($17.08).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.23 ($16.74). 147,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.