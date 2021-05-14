Scotiabank Cuts Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$48.25

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NPIFF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,561. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

