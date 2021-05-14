MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $379.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.69.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,976,731.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $14.47 on Tuesday, hitting $259.21. 43,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,798. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.