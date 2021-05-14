United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on UUGRY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

UUGRY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. 12,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

