United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on UUGRY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

UUGRY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. 12,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Analyst Recommendations for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.