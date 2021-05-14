TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of TMXXF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $111.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

