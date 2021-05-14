Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 400 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $143.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.50. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $117.37 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

