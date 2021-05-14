Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $68.27.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHTH. Truist decreased their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

