Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

TSCO stock opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

