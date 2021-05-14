Credit Suisse Group Trims InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Target Price to $2.80

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $2.80 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of IFRX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 5,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,941. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,021,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,486,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $9,609,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

