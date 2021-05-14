BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stake Lessened by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:BBL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.22. 136,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,268. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.