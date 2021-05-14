Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $264.65. 5,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,663. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.43 and its 200 day moving average is $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

