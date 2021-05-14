MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 37,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

