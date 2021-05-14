MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 37,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.