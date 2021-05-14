Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Price Target at €72.96

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €72.96 ($85.83).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNR shares. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FRA:BNR traded up €1.14 ($1.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €74.46 ($87.60). The company had a trading volume of 282,207 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.93. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

