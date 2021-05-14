Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Price Target at €72.96

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €72.96 ($85.83).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNR shares. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FRA:BNR traded up €1.14 ($1.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €74.46 ($87.60). The company had a trading volume of 282,207 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.93. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

