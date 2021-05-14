Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPXSF. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.00.

SPXSF stock remained flat at $$170.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $171.04.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

