Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 223,736 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

